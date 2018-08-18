Silver Rose In Diocese Sept. 2-16



Amarillo—One of five Silver Roses making their way across North America will spend two weeks in the Diocese of Amarillo.



The Silver Rose will arrive on Sunday, Sept. 2 and can be seen at:

• Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia, on Wednesday, Sept. 5;

• St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger, on Thursday, Sept. 6;

• St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo, on Saturday, Sept. 8;

• St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dalhart, on Sunday, Sept. 9;

• Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Dumas, on Wednesday, Sept. 12;

• St. Anthony’s Church, Hereford, on Thursday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 14; and,

• San Jose Church, Hereford, on Saturday, Sept. 15 and Sunday, Sept. 16.



The Silver Rose will be transferred to the Diocese of Lubbock on Monday, Sept. 17.



The 2018 Our Lady of Guadalupe Silver Rose—One Life, One Rose Program will conclude on Wednesday, Dec. 12, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patroness of the Americas, at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Monterrey, Mexico. This is the 58th year of the Silver Rose program, which began in 1960 as a project of the Columbian Squires of North America to honor the Blessed Virgin under her title of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patroness of the Americas.



The Silver Rose symbolizes the commitment of the Knights of Columbus to restoring respect for the sanctity of human life from conception until death. The first Silver Rose Run took place in 1960. The original rose was real, and was flown part of the route and also escorted part of the way by then-Supreme Knight Luke Hart.



A bronze rose was used in 1961, soon replaced by a silver rose crafted in Mexico by Miguel Martinez Montoya in Monterrey. Montoya created all the silver roses used between 1961 and 1997. The stems of the roses circle each other indicating unity and at their base are twelve additional small roses representing the twelve Disciples.



For additional information, please contact Vic Holguin, Diocesan Deputy for the Knights of Columbus, at 806-444-6920.

