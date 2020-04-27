Simpson Named Principal Of Hereford School

Hereford—Paula Simpson, who has taught in Catholic Schools for 28 years, has been named the new principal at St. Anthony School.
Simpson replaces Ana Copeland, who served as principal for the past five years.
A native of Pampa, Simpson taught and served as principal at St. Vincent de Paul School. She also spent four years teaching at St. Mark’s School in Venice, Cal. While in California, Simpson graduated from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles with a Masters in Catholic School Administration. She also served as principal of Immaculate Heart of Mary School in East Hollywood.
In 2011, Simpson returned to the Texas Panhandle and taught fifth grade at St. Mary’s Cathedral School, Amarillo. She most recently taught sixth grade at St. Anthony School.
In a Sept. 18, 2011 teacher profile in
The West Texas Catholic, Simpson was asked why she taught at a Catholic School, compared to Public School:
“I believe in Catholic Schools because they give you more than an academic foundation,” she said. “They give you a foundation you can build a life upon…they give you a foundation of Faith.”
In that same profile, Simpson was also asked why Catholic Schools are important:
“Catholic Schools are Christ-centered,” she said. “He is the foundation on which we base all our teaching. When children are taught to have Christ as the center of their lives, then no matter what they may face in life, there will be a strength and purpose that will serve them in uncertain times.”
“We are grateful to Ana Copeland, our principal, for the past five years of leadership,” said St. Anthony’s Church pastor Father Anthony Neusch. “Her dedicated service to the students and families and her unwavering commitment to our mission has truly made an impact on the St. Anthony School and Parish community.”