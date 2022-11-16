Singing Christmas Cards Available

Amarillo—The choir at St. Mary’s Cathedral are accepting orders for Singing Christmas Cards.
“On Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 10, the choir will go to a specified address of your choice, within the city limits of Amarillo, to sing several Christmas carols and deliver a Christmas card with your greetings,” said St. Mary’s Cathedral music and liturgy director Dr. Greg Onofrio. “Please consider giving the gift of song to someone close to you as we begin Advent, while at the same time supporting our St. Mary’s Cathedral Choir.”
Cost of the Singing Christmas Card is $40 per card. Choir members will be in the Gathering Area at St. Mary’s Cathedral after each of the Masses the next two weekends. There are a limited number of cards available. The deadline to order is Sunday, Nov. 27. To order a card or for more information, please call Dr. Onofrio at 806-376-7204, ext. 3003.