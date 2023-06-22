Sister Mary Louise Britten, OSF: 1929-2023

Panhandle—Sister Mary Louise Britten, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christ the Light, formerly known as the School Sisters of St. Francis, passed away June 21. She was 93 years old.
A Rosary will be prayed for Sister Mary Louise Sunday, June 25 at 6:30pm at St. Theresa’s Church. Mass will be celebrated Monday, June 26 at 10:00am, also at St. Theresa’s Church, Father Hrudaya Kondamudi, parochial administrator, presiding. Burial will be in Panhandle Cemetery.
Martha Louise Britten was born on July 16, 1929, in Groom, the daughter of John Matthias Britten and Louise Sophie Reitz. Before entering Religious Life, Martha Britten received an Associate in Applied Sciences degree from Amarillo College in 1956 and later that year, completed a Course of Instruction and Practice at St. Anthony’s Hospital of Nursing. After entering Incarnate Word Convent in San Antonio in 1959 and staying for a short time, Britten left to care for her elderly father in Groom and then entered the Congregation of the School Sisters of St. Francis in Panhandle on Feb. 11, 1963. She received the name of Sister Mary Louise when she became a novice. Sister Mary Louise first professed in 1965 and made her Final Vows in 1970. She celebrated her Golden Jubilee on July 26, 2015.
According to the Franciscan Sisters of Christ the Light, Sister Mary Louise was a long-time worker at St. Ann’s Nursing Home in Panhandle. She took special delight in helping elderly priests at St. Joseph’s Home for Retired Priests, also in Panhandle. Sister Mary Louise also assisted at the Catholic Children’s Home and was an invaluable help in the convent itself.
Her Franciscan Sisters of Christ the Light community added that Sister Mary Louise loved cards and dominoes, playing the piano, telling jokes, beading jewelry for the annual Harvest of Blessings Gala and doing puzzle books. She was known for her perpetual smile and good nature.
Sister Mary Louise was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Eva Marie Scott, Dora Jean Homen and Rita Britten; and nine brothers, Jim Britten, Albert Britten, Elmer Britten, Ralph Britten, Art Britten, Norman Britten, Donald Britten, Paul Wagner and Harold Wagner.
Survivors include a brother, Bill Britten and his wife Dorothy; 61 nieces and nephews; 157 great-nieces and great-nephews; 226 great-great nieces and nephews; and eight great-great-great nieces and nephews.