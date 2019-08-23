Sisters To Host Art Sale, Social Saturday, Sept. 14

Amarillo—The Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ invite you to join them for fellowship and fun Saturday, Sept. 14 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm in the Conference Center at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24
th Ave.
Many of the Sisters will be present for some light snacks, fellowship, praise and worship and for an art sale to benefit the formation of our young Sisters.
“We are growing!,” said Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Elizabeth Ann Dockery. “We recently had one profess perpetual vows, one renew her temporary vows and one become a novice, receiving the habit and a new name. Great things are happening!”
The art sale will range from $2-$600 and will include art books, sculptures, fine art (lithographs, prints, sketches, etc.) along with hundreds of collectable friar figurines.
All proceeds will go to help educate and form future generation of Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ. Learn more by calling the Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ at Prayer Town Emmanuel, 534-2312.