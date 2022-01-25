Sixteen Synod Deanery Gatherings Scheduled

Amarillo—The first of 16 Deanery Gatherings on the Bishop’s Synod of 2023 is set for Saturday, March 5 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 201 St. John’s Road in Borger, according to Father Haider Quintero, pastor of St. Laurence Church and Diocesan Coordinator of the Synod process.
The gatherings are entitled Phase II of the Diocesan Experience of the Bishop's Synod of 2023: Consultation with the People of God. Father Quintero is also serving as the Contact Person between the Diocese of Amarillo and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).
“We will gather and come together as people of Faith to participate in the synod with open hearts being led by the Holy Spirit,” said Father Quintero. “We will begin our meetings with a time of hospitality, followed by an opening prayer, invoking the assistance of the Holy Spirit so that our sharing will be guided by Him. Following the prayer, a presentation will be made to give an overview of the synodal process and the participant ground rules. Then we will move into small groups to begin the listening and conversation session. Afterwards, each one of the small groups will share with the large group the topics and fruits resulting from the discussion. The session will finish with the Prayer for the Synod or, the Adsumus (We Stand Before You).”
Father Quintero requests that the People of God should prepare for these gatherings through prayer and reflection.
“The whole synodal process is a prayerful process,” he said. “It is necessary to ask God in prayer to inspire each one of the participants so that we can have prayerful and fruitful meetings. Some of the decisive questions to ponder are: What do we hear the Holy Spirit saying to us? How are we as a diocese and a Universal Church walking together? How is the Holy Spirit calling on the Church to be transformed and renewed? Pope Francis also invites us to prepare by prayerfully reading the Word of God. This liturgical year in the Church we reflect on the Gospel of Luke, so we can prepare by reading it.
“I would like to encourage the people of the diocese to prepare for the gatherings as well by reading the documents already available. These documents are study resources that have been written by the Synod Secretariat and are available online at synod.va.”
Father Quintero was asked what he hoped would be accomplished at these deanery gatherings…
“We place ourselves in the hands of God and pray the Holy Spirit be the one leading our discernment and conversations,” he said. “I think the synod is a great gift and opportunity to express what we see should be done in a very constructive spirit, free of all negativity. Listening to one another is enriched by getting to know each other and sharing a common path. We will meet to dream of a church where all its members are important and have an input in the building up of the Body of Christ.
“I would like to quote Bishop Patrick J. Zurek on this regard: ‘The Holy Father wants us to dream a little…dream of how we can improve the evangelization efforts of the Church. Dream of how the Church should look like in five years…ten!’
“Pope Francis asks us to listen to the Holy Spirit. What is He telling you? Reflect on why this change should be necessary. Ask yourself, how does this deepen Faith, manifest love of neighbor and generate love and joy? Then, ask; what am I willing to do to make this happen?”
The deanery gatherings will run from 10:00am to noon. The schedule for the gatherings: • Saturday, March 5 and Saturday, March 19, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 201 St. John’s Road, Borger; • Saturday, March 12 and Saturday, March 26, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 915 Maddox, Dumas; • Saturday, March 19 and Saturday, April 2, St. Anthony’s Church, 115 25 Mile Ave., Hereford; • Saturday, March 26 and Saturday, April 9, Immaculate Conception Church, 1001 West Halsell, Dimmitt; • Saturday, April 2 and Saturday, April 23, St. Vincent de Paul Church, 810 West 23rd Street, Pampa; • Saturday, April 9 and Saturday, April 30, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 411 Ware Ave., Groom; • Saturday, April 30 and Saturday, May 14, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter, Amarillo; and • Saturday, May 7 and Saturday, May 14, St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington, Amarillo.
Se Programan 16 Reuniones Sinodales de Decanato Amarillo—La primera de las 16 Reuniones de Decanato del Sínodo de Obispos de 2023 será el sábado, 5 de marzo en la Iglesia de San Juan Evangelista, calle Saint John’s Road #201 en Borger, informa el Padre Haider Quintero, pastor de la Iglesia de San Lorenzo y Coordinador Diocesano del proceso del Sínodo.
Las reuniones se llaman Fase II de la Experiencia Diocesana del Sínodo de Obispos de 2023: Consulta con el Pueblo de Dios. El Padre Quintero también sirve como la Persona de Contacto entre la Diócesis de Amarillo y la Conferencia Episcopal Católica de los Estados Unidos (USCCB).
“Nos reuniremos como pueblo de Fe para participar en el sínodo con corazones abiertos guiados por el Espíritu Santo”, dijo el Padre Quintero. “Iniciaremos las reuniones con un tiempo de hospitalidad, después haremos oración de apertura invocando la asistencia del Espíritu Santo para que guíe nuestro compartir. Después de la oración, habrá una presentación para dar una visión general del proceso sinodal y las reglas básicas para participantes. Luego haremos grupos pequeños para iniciar la sesión de escucha y conversación. Después, cada uno de los grupos pequeños compartirá con el grupo grande los temas y frutos resultantes de la discusión. La sesión terminará con la Oración por el Sínodo o, el Adsumus (Estamos Ante Ti)”.
El Padre Quintero pide al Pueblo de Dios que se preparen para estas reuniones con oración y reflexión. “Todo el proceso sinodal es un proceso de oración”, dijo. “Es necesario pedir a Dios en oración que inspire a cada uno de los participantes para poder tener encuentros devotos y fructíferos. Algunas de las preguntas decisivas para meditar son: ¿Qué nos dice el Espíritu Santo? ¿Cómo caminamos juntos como diócesis y como Iglesia Universal? ¿Cómo llama el Espíritu Santo a la Iglesia a ser transformada y renovada?”. El Papa Francisco también nos invita a prepararnos leyendo en oración la Palabra de Dios. En la Iglesia este año litúrgico reflexionamos en el Evangelio de Lucas, así que podemos prepararnos leyéndolo.
“Deseo animar a la gente de la diócesis a prepararse también para las reuniones leyendo los documentos ya disponibles. Estos documentos son recursos de estudio que han sido escritos por la Secretaría del Sínodo y están disponibles en línea en synod.va”.
El Padre Quintero respondió así al preguntarle lo que él espera se logre en estas reuniones de decanato…
“Nos ponemos en las manos de Dios y oramos para que el Espíritu Santo sea quien guíe nuestro discernimiento y conversaciones”, dijo. “Creo que el sínodo es un gran regalo y una oportunidad para expresar lo que vemos que debe hacerse con un espíritu muy constructivo, libre de toda negatividad. Escucharse unos a otros se enriquece al conocerse y compartir un camino común. Nos reuniremos para soñar con una iglesia donde todos sus miembros sean importantes y tengan una contribución en la edificación del Cuerpo de Cristo.
“Al respecto me complace citar al obispo Patrick J. Zurek: ‘El Santo Padre quiere que soñemos un poco...soñar en cómo podemos mejorar los esfuerzos de evangelización de la Iglesia. Sueña en cómo debería ser la Iglesia en cinco años... ¡diez!’
“El Papa Francisco nos pide que escuchemos al Espíritu Santo. ¿Qué te está diciendo? Reflexiona sobre por qué este cambio debería ser necesario. Pregúntate, ¿cómo profundiza esto la fe, manifiesta el amor al prójimo y genera amor y alegría? Y pregunta luego; ¿qué estoy dispuesto a hacer para que esto suceda?”
Las reuniones de decanato serán de las 10:00am al mediodía según este calendario: • Sábados, 5 y 19 de marzo en la Iglesia de Saint John the Evangelist, calle St. John’s Road 201 en Borger; • Sábados 12 y 26 de marzo en la Iglesia de San Pedro y San Pablo, calle Maddox 915 en Dumas; • Sábados 19 de marzo y 2 de abril en la Iglesia Saint Anthony, Avenida 25 Mile #115 en Hereford; • Sábados 26 de marzo y 9 de abril en la Iglesia de la Inmaculada Concepción, calle Halsell 1001 Oeste en Dimmitt; • Sábados 2 y 23 de abril en la Iglesia de San Vicente de Paúl, calle 23 #810 Oeste en Pampa; • Sábados 9 y 30 de abril en la Iglesia Immaculate Heart of Mary, Avenida Ware 411 en Groom; • Sábados 30 de abril y 14 de mayo en la Iglesia Saint Thomas the Apostle, calle Coulter 4100 Sur en Amarillo; y • Sábados 7 y 14 de mayo en la Catedral de Santa María, calle Washington 1200 Sur en Amarillo.