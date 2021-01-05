Spanish Catholic Radio Returns To Diocese

Amarillo—Good news for Catholic Radio in the Diocese of Amarillo.
After a four-year absence, Spanish Catholic Radio is returning to the Diocese of Amarillo, according to Dale Artho, chairman of the Board of Directors of Catholic Radio of the TX High Plains.
“Through the Grace of God, St. Valentine Catholic Radio will offer EWTN Spanish Catholic Radio in the Diocese of Amarillo under the name Radio San Toribio,” said Artho. “Radio San Toribio will begin broadcasting on Thursday, Feb. 25 at KTNZ-AM, 1360 on the AM dial and at 93.5FM. Broadcasting in English and Spanish allows St. Valentine Catholic Radio to better utilize its physical assets for the proclamation and evangelization of the Catholic Faith.”
St. Valentine Catholic Radio will retain the brand identity of the KDJW call letters and will continue to broadcast at 1010AM and 94.5FM, and worldwide online at kdjw.org. These frequencies will continue to broadcast EWTN in English and continue to air popular local programs as the Word on the Street, the High Plains Preacher and The West Texas Catholic: The Audio Version, Artho added.
“It was very important to us to retain the KDJW call letters for our brand identity,” he said. “We have had those calls for nearly 15 years and with the swap of the call letters between our properties, we are also able to return the KDJW call letters back to its original home at 1010AM.
“We encourage you to tell your friends about the good news of this lay apostolate and the return of Spanish Catholic Radio at 1360AM and 93.5FM. Whether it be in person, on the phone, by text, or on Facebook and Twitter, we ask that you please spread the word about Catholic Radio in the Diocese of Amarillo. Word of mouth is the best way to spread this good news.
“My pastor, Father Mitch (Father Mieczyslaw Przepiora) speaks something like nine languages. I asked him which language he prays in, and he answered, ‘Polish, of course!’ Spiritually, he explained that he is the closest to God when he prays in his native language. So too, with our Spanish-speaking brothers and sisters.”
For additional information about Catholic Radio in the Diocese of Amarillo, please contact St. Valentine Catholic Radio at 350-1360 or via email, stval@kdjw.org. St. Valentine Catholic Radio can also be found on Facebook at Saint Valentine Catholic Radio.