Spanish Marriage Retreat In Pampa

Pampa—A Marriage Retreat exclusively presented in Spanish, sponsored by the Marriage, Life and Family Group at St. Vincent de Paul Church will take place Friday, March 10 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm and Saturday, March 11 from 8:00am to 8:00pm in the parish hall at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 810 West 23rd Ave.
The Spanish retreat is for all couples—those dating, engaged, married in the Church or state and for those also cohabitating.
“Please accompany us in learning about our vocation: marriage,” said Amy Foster with the Marriage, Life and Family Group.
Childcare will not be available. Cost of the retreat is by donation. Provisions for out-of-town couples can be provided. For more information or to register, please call Foster at 806-664-1979.