Speakeasy Fundraiser For St. Anthony School

Hereford—St. Anthony School will host Speakeasy at The Juice Joint Tavern, a virtual Dinner Dance Gala Saturday, Oct. 17, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm in the school gym at 120 West Park Ave.
Tuesday, Oct. 13 is the deadline to purchase meal tickets or packages for the fundraiser, according to school principal Paula Simpson. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be drive through, Simpson added.
There are several different packages available: • Individual plates are $50 each, which includes a prime rib dinner, with salad, scalloped potatoes, grilled asparagus and tomatoes, dessert and beverage of choice; • The Bronze Package is $600, which includes four plates, a bottle of wine or four alcoholic beverages; • The Silver Package is $800, which includes six plates, a bottle of whiskey or six frozen beverages; and, • The Gold Package is $1,000, which includes eight plates, a bottle of wine, a bottle of whiskey or eight frozen beverages. The package also includes a Murder Mystery at the Speakeasy game packet.
All proceeds from the evening will benefit St. Anthony School. For additional information or to purchase a meal ticket or package, please call the school at 364-1952.