Special Collection For Hurricane Laura Disaster Relief

Amarillo—Bishop Patrick J. Zurek has designated the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20 as the collection date for Hurricane Laura Disaster Relief.
“Please announce this in your parishes this weekend and let your parishioners know the collection will be taken,” said Bishop Zurek. “I’ve spoken to Bishop Glen Provost with the Diocese of Lake Charles, who said that EVERY building the diocese owns has some damage, from minor damage to complete destruction. Bishop Provost stated that our donations will be put to very good use.
“Our diocese has always stepped forward during these times with heart’s open. I know that we will do the same again this time. Thank you in advance and also for all that you do for the Catholic Church.”