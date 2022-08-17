Sponsors, Runners Sought For Nov. 5 Event

Amarillo—Sponsors and runners are being sought for the 11th annual Knights of Columbus 5K Freedom Run/Walk, taking place at 10:00am Saturday, Nov. 5 at Thompson Park, Pavilion 17, northwest of Wonderland Park.
Those interested in sponsoring this event, which honors our military veterans, are asked to call Tony Villanueva at 806-674-8081; Stan Haley at 806-674-0602; or, Tim Gallegos at 806-683-3272. Email inquiries can be sent to kofc4621@gmail.com.
Early registration for the event continues through Friday, Nov. 4, according to event spokesperson Tim Gallegos. Registration is $30 per person before 6:00pm on Nov. 4, $35 per person on race day. Late registration on race day will be available from 9:00am to 9:30am. All mailed fees must be received by Thursday, Nov. 3. Entry forms can be mailed to: Knights of Columbus #4621 P.O. Box 7122 Amarillo, TX 79114-7122
Please make checks payable to Knights of Columbus #4621. T-shirts are guaranteed to all registrants paid by Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to Gallegos.
Awards will be presented to the top overall male and female runners and to runners in several categories—under 14, 15-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-plus.
Timing will be supervised by Lone Star Runners Club.
Packet pickup and registration will take place Nov. 4 from 4:30pm to 5:30pm at Get Fit, 1911 South Georgia. Packets can also be picked up day of the event from 9:00am to 9:30am.
Registration forms can be found online at lonestarrunnersclub.net. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s Freedom Run will benefit local veteran charities, according to Gallegos.