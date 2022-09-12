Hereford—The Parents Teachers Organization (PTO) at St. Anthony’s School will host a St. An “Tony” Awards Dinner Party Saturday, Oct. 8 in the school gym at 120 West Park Avenue.
The evening’s menu will feature prime rib, salad, potatoes, vegetables, dessert and water or margaritas.
A drive-through window will be open from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, with tickets $50 per plate. The deadline to purchase these tickets is Friday, Sept. 30.
An “A List” Package is also available for the evening, with dine-in opening at 7:00. The tables are $1,250 each, and each table seats up to 20 people. Only eight of these tables will be sold. The package includes the meal, one bottle of whiskey, wine and keg beer, plus eight Calcutta entries.
Individual dine-in tickets are also available at $100 per ticket. Please call the school to check availability at 806-364-1952.
Other activities include a Calcutta Auction beginning at 8:15 and entertainment at 8:30.
Tickets for the An “Tony” Awards Dinner Party fundraiser can be purchased from any St. Anthony’s School student or at the school office at 120 West Park Avenue during regular business hours.