St. Joseph School-A-Thon May 17

Amarillo—The annual School-A-Thon to benefit St. Joseph School will take place Friday, May 17 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Southlawn Park, 4417 Parker St.
Students in grades three and up will walk/jog or run for two hours, while students in first and second grades will walk/jog or run for 90 minutes and kindergarten and younger will walk/jog or run for an hour.
Activities also include a picnic lunch and a field day in the afternoon, featuring the annual staff vs. students kickball game.
The school has set a goal of raising $12,500 from this event. To sponsor a student, please call the school at 359-1604 or bring your donation to the school office at 4118 South Bonham during regular business hours or go online to
www.stjosephschoolamarillo.com. Any amount is appreciated and tax deductible.
“This is one of our primary fundraisers that helps to keep tuition affordable for the families that we serve,” said David Hernandez, St. Joseph School principal. “We appreciate the support of our many donors and parents and we hope that you will help us in our annual School-A-Thon on May 17.”