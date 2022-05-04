St. Joseph’s School-A-Thon May 20

Amarillo—St. Joseph’s School invites everyone to support the annual School-A-Thon taking place Friday, May 20 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Southlawn Park, 4417 Parker St.
All students will walk/jog or run for specific times pertinent to their age group, according to St. Joseph’s School principal Sister Rita Campos, OSF.
Activities also include a picnic lunch and a field day in the afternoon, featuring the annual staff vs. students kickball game. Each student and teacher will receive a School-A-Thon t-shirt.
The school has set a goal of raising $40,000 from this event and there is still time to sponsor a student. Please call the school at 806-359-1604 or bring your donation to the school office at 4118 South Bonham during regular business hours or go online to bit.ly/SJCSSchoolathon. Any and all contributions are appreciated and tax deductible.
“The School-A-Thon is one of our primary fundraisers that helps to keep tuition affordable for the families that we serve,” said Sister Rita. “We appreciate the support of our many donors and parents and we hope that you will assist us in our annual School-A-Thon on May 20.”