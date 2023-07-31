Amarillo—The annual St. Laurence Parish Festival is set for Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13 on the parish grounds at 2300 North Spring.
The festival runs from 3:00pm to 10:00pm on Aug. 12 and 11:00am to 10:00pm on Aug. 13.
There will be food and drink booths and games for all ages.
The parish is also selling tickets for two drawings. The top prize in the first drawing is a $30,000 American Express Gift Card. Second prize is a $10,000 American Express Gift Card and third place prize is an $8,000 American Express Gift Card. Overall, 23 prizes will be awarded in this drawing, totaling $68,000. Parish officials stress that prizes are not redeemable for cash and exclude alcoholic beverages. The presence of the winner is not required. Tickets for this drawing are $25 each and can be purchased during the festival.
In the second drawing, the top prize is $2,000 and second prize is $1,000. Third prize is $500 and fourth prize is $300. Tickets for this drawing are $5.00 each and will also be sold during the festival.
For additional information on the festival or to purchase tickets for the drawings, please call the parish office during regular business hours at 806-383-2261.