St. Mary’s Cathedral Choir To Perform In New York City

Amarillo—The St. Mary’s Cathedral Choir has been invited to participate in a performance of the Music of Mary McDonald on the Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY) Concert Series in New York City. The performance is set for Sunday, May 26 in Isaac Stern Auditorium in Carnegie Hall under the baton of DCINY Artistic Director Jonathan Griffith.
“The St. Mary’s Cathedral Choir received this invitation because of the quality and high level of musicianship demonstrated by the singers as well as the exceptional quality of their audition recording,” said Griffith. “It is quite an honor just to be invited to perform in New York. These wonderful musicians not only represent a high quality of music and education, but they also become ambassadors for the entire community. This is an event of extreme pride for everybody and deserving of the community’s recognition and support.”
The choir will spend five days and four nights in New York City in preparation for their concert, spending approximately nine to ten hours in rehearsals over the five-day residency, according to Vanessa Rauscher, who along with her husband, Dr. Jim Rauscher, serve as Worship, Liturgy and Music Directors at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
“Mary McDonald’s song Be Still has become one of our choir and parish favorites,” said the Rauschers. “Twelve choir members decided to undertake the rigorous preparation involved in traveling to perform this concert in Carnegie Hall, diligently practicing their music with the help of YouTube ® videos and also practice CD’s which we prepared for them. We will participate in an intensive workshop atmosphere of two-four hour rehearsals, working with a professional conductor and full orchestra. The opportunity to perform in Carnegie Hall, one of the world’s premiere concert venues, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!”
For additional information about the DCINY Concert Series or the St. Mary’s Cathedral Choir, please call the Rauschers at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 376-7204.