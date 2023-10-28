St. Mary’s Cathedral To Host Day Of Reconciliation

Amarillo—In conjunction with an Advent Mission Sunday, Dec. 3 and Monday, Dec. 4 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, the Central Deanery of the Diocese of Amarillo will host a Day of Reconciliation Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 11:00am to 8:00pm at 1200 South Washington.
“We’re shortening the hours of our Day of Reconciliation and we’re hoping to have eight priests available throughout the day,” said Father Anthony C. Neusch, rector at St. Mary’s Cathedral. “Multi-lingual priests will be available throughout the nine-hour period. We encourage everyone to join us and take advantage of receiving the Sacrament of Reconciliation during the Advent Season as we prepare for the Christmas Season.”
For more information, please call the Cathedral office during regular business hours at 806-376-7204.