St. Mary’s Cathedral To Host Virtual Advent Mission

Amarillo—Healing and Forgiveness is the theme of a virtual Advent Mission taking place at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 1 through Thursday, Dec. 3.
Dominican priest Father Brian Thomas Becket Mullady will be the featured speaker. He will speak at 7:00pm on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, while Father Tony Neusch, rector at St. Mary’s Cathedral, will lead a Prayer Service at 7:00pm on Dec. 3. The public is invited to attend, but for those who wish to view Father Mullady’s presentation at home, the talks will be live streamed on the cathedral’s website, stmarysamarillo.com.
The son of an Air Force officer and raised throughout the United States, Father Mullady entered the Dominican Order in 1966 and was ordained in Oakland in 1972. He has been a parish priest, high school teacher, retreat master, mission preacher and university professor.
Father Mullady received his Doctorate in Sacred Theology (STD) from the Angelicum University in Rome and was a professor there for six years. He has taught at several colleges and seminaries in the United States.
Father Mullady is currently a mission preacher and retreat master for the Western Dominican Province. He also teaches online at Holy Apostles Seminary in Cromwell, Conn.
Father Mullady has had 14 series on Mother Angelica’s EWTN television network. He is the author of four books and numerous articles and pens the Answer column in Homiletic and Pastoral Review. Father Mullady is also designed as an official Missionary of Mercy by Pope Francis. He is the theological consultant for the Institute on Religious Life.
For additional information on the Advent Mission at St. Mary’s Cathedral, please call the cathedral office at 376-7204.