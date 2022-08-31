St. Mary’s Fall Carnival

Amarillo—St. Mary’s Cathedral School invites everyone to join them for the school’s Fall Carnival, taking place Saturday, Oct. 1 on the Cathedral and School grounds at 1200 South Washington.
The carnival will run from 11:00am to 5:00pm and admission is free, according to principal Lydia O’Rear.
The day will feature a number of activities, including: • Carnival games; • A Free Throw Contest; • Cake Walk and Toy Walk; • Bounce houses; • Bingo; • Arts and Crafts; and, • An abundance of food from the Mexican Café and Sweet Shoppe.
Tickets will be on sale for all carnival games. For more information about the annual St. Mary’s Cathedral School Carnival, visit stmarysamarillo.org, or call the school office at 806-376-9112.