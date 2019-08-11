Annual RadioThon For St. Valentine Catholic Radio

Amarillo—The annual fundraiser to benefit St. Valentine Catholic Radio, RadioThon, is set for Monday, Sept. 23 through Friday, Sept. 27 at the radio station studios at 4037 SW 50
th, Suite 101.
RadioThon will begin all five days at 8:00am and end at 5:55pm, with live hours at 8:00am, Noon and 5:00pm. The fundraiser will air on all five platforms of St. Valentine Catholic Radio:
• 1010AM and 94.5FM, KTNZ;
• 1360AM, KDJW;
•
www.kdjw.org, the radio station’s website; and,
• 105.5FM, KHFN-LP, in the Nazareth area.
The event will also be streamed on the radio station’s website,
www.kdjw.org and aired on the station’s low-power FM in the Nazareth area at 105.5FM, KHFN-LP.
“This is the only fundraiser that St. Valentine Catholic Radio conducts during the year,” said diocesan Communications Director Chris Albracht, who will host the fundraiser for a ninth consecutive year. “Our annual fundraiser will include stories from a number of priests, deacons, deacon candidates, women religious and from those in other ministries throughout the Diocese of Amarillo.
“The best story tellers in the Diocese of Amarillo are our priests, deacons and women religious. They also have incredible vocation stories that we want to share with you, our listeners, and we look forward to airing these stories.”
For additional information about the annual RadioThon or for more details about St. Valentine Catholic Radio, please contact Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Miriam Grady, the station’s General Manager, at 350-1360.