Stang Fest Sunday, May 21

Amarillo—Holy Cross Catholic Academy invites everyone to attend Stang Fest, a Community Festival presented by the Holy Cross Class of 2023, Sunday, May 21 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at the HCCA Event Center at 4102 South Bonham.
The day will feature a volleyball tournament, food trucks, a car show and vendors of all varieties. The volleyball tournament begins with registration at 2:00, with the first games at 2:50. Registration fee is $30 per team and the deadline to register is Saturday, May 20. All teams must consist of a maximum of 10 players who are 14 years or older.
A limited number of spaces are available for the car show. Entries for the show are $25 per car, if registered by Monday, May 1 and $35 per car after May 1.
Proceeds from Stang Fest will be donated to ADVO. Cash and card will be accepted. For more details, please contact Zach Zuniga at 806-355-9637 or via email, [email protected]