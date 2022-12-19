Statement from Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Christophe Pierre to U.S. Bishop

The following was sent 13 December 2022 to all the Bishops of the United States:
I have been informed by the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy that, on 9 November 2022, a Supreme Decision admitting of no possibility of appeal directed that Rev. Frank Pavone be dismissed from the clerical state.
As you will know, Father Pavone was a very public and high profile figure associated with the Right to Life Movement in the U.S. His dismissal from the clerical state may, therefore, be a matter of interest among the faithful. In anticipation of that potential interest, the attached statement regarding Frank Pavone is provided for your information, and for release within your (arch)diocese as and if you deem appropriate. The attached statement has been approved by the Dicastery for the Clergy.
With cordial regards and every best wish, I remain Sincerely yours in Christ,
/s/ Archbishop Christophe Pierre Apostolic Nuncio
Statement on Frank Pavone
Rev. Frank Pavone, the founder of the organization, Priests for Life, Inc., was dismissed from the clerical state by the Holy See on 9 November 2022. This action was taken after Father Pavone was found guilty in canonical proceedings of blasphemous communications on social media, and of persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop.
Father Pavone was given ample opportunity to defend himself in the canonical proceedings, and he was also given multiple opportunities to submit himself to the authority of his diocesan bishop. It was determined that Father Pavone had no reasonable justification for his actions.
Since Priests for Life, Inc., is not a Catholic organization, Mr. Pavone’s continuing role in it as a lay person would be entirely up to the leadership of that organization.