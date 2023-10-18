Statement From Bishop Patrick J. Zurek

Bishop Patrick J. Zurek offered these thoughts Oct. 18 regarding the return of the pilgrims from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus, to the Diocese of Amarillo:
“When we get up every morning, we never know what may present itself to us. I can say that of 30 pilgrims that we had that went to the Holy Land recently. Father Victor Hugo Andrade’s parishioners from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Cactus were stranded there when the war began, and we asked for your prayers. I want to thank everyone of you for the prayers you offered for their safety and the safety of others. I pray for a quick end to this atrocious war. God bless you for your prayers and continue to pray to Our Lady of Guadalupe that the war ends soon and that the people will get over their trauma quickly.”
El 18 de Octubre el Obispo Patrick J. Zurek ofreció este comentario a la Diócesis de Amarillo respecto a los peregrinos de la Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe en Cactus:
“Cada mañana al levantarnos no sabemos lo que pueda suceder ese día. Puedo decir eso acerca de 30 peregrinos de nuestra diócesis que recientemente fueron a Tierra Santa. El Padre Víctor Hugo Andrade y
feligreses de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe en Cactus se encontraron atrapados allí cuando empezó la guerra y pedimos sus oraciones. Agradezco a todos ustedes que ofrecieron oraciones por su seguridad y la seguridad
de otros. Yo pido que pronto termine esta guerra atroz; que Dios los bendiga por sus oraciones; y sigan pidiendo a Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe que pronto termine la guerra y la gente se recupere pronto de los
traumas”.