Divine Mercy Sunday Celebrations in The Diocese of Amarillo

St. Mary’s Cathedral at 1200 South Washington, Amarillo, is celebrating Divine Mercy Sunday with the praying of the Novena and the Chaplet of Divine Mercy at 3:00pm, beginning today through Saturday, April 26. If you cannot join physically for any reason, please join in praying the Chaplet daily at 3:00pm. On Sunday, April 27, Divine Mercy Sunday, there will be a celebration from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, which will include the singing of the Divine Mercy Chaplet, followed by veneration of the Divine Mercy Image, exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Benediction and Evening Prayers.
St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter, Amarillo, invites all families throughout the diocese to attend the Divine Mercy Sunday Celebration on Sunday, April 27 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm. Activities include Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, reflecting on the Sorrowful Mysteries and singing the Divine Mercy Chaplet. Jesus promised St. Faustina that on Divine Mercy Sunday, “The soul that will go to Confession and receive Holy Communion shall obtain complete forgiveness of sins and punishment. On that day all the divine floodgates through which graces flow are opened.” (Diary 699)
St. Anthony of Padua Church, 411 East Texas Blvd., Dalhart, will celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday on Sunday, April 27, beginning with a bilingual Mass at 10:00am. Lunch will be served after Mass, hosted by the parish and Knights of Columbus Council #2776. During the meal, a special celebration is scheduled to honor of Canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis. At noon, a conference including presentations in both English and Spanish will be offered. A bilingual Divine Mercy Chaplet will be prayed at 3:00, with the day concluding with a healing prayer and Benediction.