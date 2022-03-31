Statement of St. Joseph’s Parish and the Diocese of Amarillo

We have learned this week that several individuals got sick with food poisoning after eating take-out enchilada dinners sponsored by St. Joseph’s Parish of Amarillo.
We are very concerned about the safety of all of those affected.
St. Joseph’s immediately reached out to the Health Department and the Diocese of Amarillo is working with our insurance carrier. The Health Department is investigating and unfortunately, it will be 10 days before they will have the analysis on the foodborne pathogen.
We know you are experiencing medical expenses and we intend to set up a procedure where you can bring in your expenses. We hope to be able in a few days to let you know what that procedure will be and where it will be.