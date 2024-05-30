Summer Faith Formation Offerings

Amarillo—Two segments of the Faith Formation Basic Course, will be offered this summer in the Conference Center at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave.
A segment on Ministry of Catechesis will be offered in English on Saturday, June 8 from 9:00am until noon. A segment on Ministerio de Catequesis will be offered in Spanish on Saturday, June 15, also from 9:00am to noon.
School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, Coordinator of Faith Formation for the Diocese of Amarillo, will be the instructor for both segments. Both courses are free of charge.
For more details about the Faith Formation Basic Course or to reserve your seat for either offering, please contact Sister María Elena at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243, ext. 113, or via email, [email protected].