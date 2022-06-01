Summer Hours For Catholic Schools

Amarillo—Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo have released their summer office hours:
At Holy Cross Catholic Academy, Amarillo, office hours are 10:00am to 2:00pm Tuesdays through Thursdays or by appointment at 806-355-9637, weekdays through Friday, July 29. The office will be closed Monday, July 4 through Friday, July 8. Regular office hours of 7:45am to 4:00pm resume on Monday, Aug. 1.
At St. Joseph School, Amarillo, the school office is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10:00am to 2:00pm, weekdays through Friday, July 29. The office will be closed Monday, July 4 through Friday, July 8. Regular office hours of 8:00am to 4:00pm resume on Monday, Aug. 1.
At St. Mary’s Cathedral School, Amarillo, office hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 to noon and on Wednesdays from 8:00am to 3:00pm. The office will be closed on Mondays and Fridays. The office will be closed Monday, July 4 through Friday, July 8. The office is also open by appointment for tours or other school business. Please call the office at 806-376-9112 or email principal Lydia O’Rear at orear@stmarysamarillo.com or Jeanna Ortiz at ortiz@stmarysamarillo.com. Regular office hours of 8:00am to 4:00pm resume on Monday, Aug. 8.
At St. Anthony School, Hereford, the office is open from 8:00am to 1:00pm, Monday through Thursday or by appointment through Thursday, June 30. The office is open during the month of July by appointment only. Appointments can be made by contacting marketing director Elaine McNutt at 806-346-2736. Regular office hours of 8:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday resume on Monday Aug. 1.
At St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart, the office is open by appointment only. Please contact Shay Batenhorst at 806-244-4811. From Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 12, the office will be open on weekdays from 9:00am to noon. The school will resume regular school hours of 7:40am to 4:00pm on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 15.