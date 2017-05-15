Summer Youth Ministry Retreat Training Dates

Amarillo—Dates for Summer Youth Ministry Retreat Training have been set by Oscar Guzman, Diocesan Youth Director.



The training sessions will take place on Wednesday evenings from 6:00 to 8:00 at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th. Dates and topics for the training sessions are:

• June 7, Effective Skills for Youth Retreat Talks;

• June 14, Effective Listening Skills;

• June 21, The Art of Preparing Prayer and Worship;

• June 28, Icebreakers, Team Building Activities and Energizers; and,

• July 19, Small Group Facilitation Skills.



The training is for anyone in high school for older young adults or adults interested in serving in retreats in their parishes and/or with the Diocesan Youth Office—Covenant Teen. The training will also include 30 minutes of presentations from the United States Catholic Catechism for adults, which can be found online at http://ccc.usccb.org/flipbooks/uscca/# online reading.



To sign up or for more details, please contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118 or via email, oguzman@dioama.org.

