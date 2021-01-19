Tell The United Nations Why Faith Matters

“We need to communicate with each other, to discover the gifts of each person, to promote that which unites us, and to regard our differences as an opportunity to grow in mutual respect.” —Pope Francis, Fratelli Tutti (134)
Chicago (CE)—Catholic Extension has joined the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) to engage global youth in raising awareness of religious freedom and cultivating inter-religious respect, in a campaign called #forSafeWorship.
Extension is looking for submissions from the Diocese of Amarillo.
Catholic Extension is honored to be collaborating with UNAOC for a special storytelling project to celebrate the universality of religious sites as symbols of our shared humanity, history and traditions.
Participants are asked to film a short, amateur video about a sacred space big or small and its particular significance, history, or beauty in the local community. All participants will be invited to a special discussion with UN staff that will be arranged by Catholic Extension in March. One participant will be selected to attend a UN forum on religious tolerance in another country in the coming year. You may submit a video in any format. In the video submission, participants are invited to identify a religious site and answer these questions: • What does this religious site mean to you? • Why is it important to you to ensure that this site is protected? What can you do about it?
To submit a video, please go to catholicextension.org/united-nations-plan-of-action-to-safeguard-religious-sites/