Ten Admitted As Deacon Candidates

Amarillo—Bishop Patrick J. Zurek installed 10 deacon aspirants to Deacon Candidates during a Dec. 4 Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
The Deacon Class of 2025 began their formation in the Spring of 2021. Ordination to the Permanent Diaconate is expected in December 2025.
There are a number of requirements for entering into the deacon formation program: The aspirant must be a male, at least 31 years of age, he must be functionally literate, if married have a stable marriage of at least three years, must be able to demonstrate significant ministerial service, a Roman Catholic with a mature spiritual and prayer life, no impediments to ordination, must pass a criminal history check, must be psychologically sound and in good health.
The formation program, offering instruction in both Spanish and English, requires a significant time commitment of 64 hours or more per month. In addition, the wife must be in full support of her husband, and she must also attend the formation classes throughout the five-year process. Each year is comprised of no less than 11 weekends, one weekend per month, which includes emphasis in academics, pastoral, human and spiritual development, plus prayer/study group meetings, parish and charitable ministries. It is a major commitment!
A deacon is a wonderful gift of the Holy Spirit to help the Church spread the good news about Jesus Christ. Deacons have their origin in the New Testament and in particular, the books of the Acts of the Apostles and the first Letter of St. Paul to Timothy. Deacons are ordained clergy belonging to one of the three orders of the Sacrament of Holy Orders which are deacon (permanent and transitional), priest and bishop. They receive this sacrament when the bishop imposes hands on them at their ordination as they make a promise of obedience to their bishop. As the needs of the diocese dictate, the bishop assigns deacons where they are needed.
The deacon has a threefold ministry of the Word, the Altar and of Charity: (1) In the Ministry of the Word deacons engage in evangelism and the teaching mission of the Church. The ministry takes place both inside the parish walls and outside in the world. (2) In the Ministry of the Altar the deacon assists the priest at Mass particularly by proclaiming the Gospel, leading the Intercessions, preparing the altar and ministering the chalice to the people at communion. Deacons can preside at Baptisms, Weddings, Funerals, Morning and Evening Prayer, Benediction and give special blessings on varied occasions. (3) Deacons are most visible in the parish, exercising their Alb ministry, as they assist the priest at Mass. However, their primary responsibility is the Ministry of Charity. The deacon cares for the poor and marginalized. He is a minister of peace and justice in the community. Deacon means servant; thus, he is considered an “icon of Christ,” who came not to be served but to serve.
Most deacons are married, have secular occupations and minister outside work hours.
They give witness to the spirituality of a married person who works in the world. Wives are an important part of the diaconal ministry. They go through formation with their husbands and many are involved in lay ministries, either in conjunction with their husbands or on their own. Both deacon and wife are a dynamic gift to their parish. Newly-ordained deacons generally begin their ministry in the parish where they live. Deacons usually do not receive any financial compensation from the parishes in which they are assigned. Because of their promise of obedience to the bishop, they may be transferred, like any clergyman, to meet the needs of the diocese.
The diaconate was in existence for several hundred years, but in the Latin Rite, gradually evolved into a transitional step toward the priesthood. During World War I and II, the concept of the diaconate was redeveloped and promulgated by the Second Vatican Council into the permanent diaconate as we now have, though its identity continues to grow and evolve. There are a number of famous deacons throughout history including St. Stephen, one of the original seven; St. Lawrence and St. Francis.
A deacon is not a lay minister; he is an ordained servant of the Church. Lay ministry, diaconate, priesthood and episcopal ministry are four distinct but complimentary gifts in the Church. Much of what a lay minister, deacon and priest do often overlap. Yet each has a distinct charism. We need them all to be a complete Church.
Admitted as Deacon candidates were: • Gabriel Bermudez (wife Antonia) of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Amarillo; • Jesus Chacon (wife Estela) of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Amarillo; • Juventino Espinoza (wife Sara) of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dalhart; • Benjamin Machado (wife Lupita) of St. Vincent de Paul Church, Pampa; • Jesus Martinez (wife Chriselda) of San Jose Church, Hereford; • Rudy Munoz (wife Sylvia) of St. Vincent de Paul Church, Pampa; • Todd Murray (wife Anna) of San Jose Church, Hereford; • Dwayne Rickwartz (wife Lupe) of St. Hyacinth Church, Amarillo; • Dr. Kevin Rickwartz (wife Cheryl) of St. Ann’s Church, Canyon; and, • Martin Ruiz (wife Margarita) of San Jose Church, Hereford.
Deacon Brian Lewis is Coordinator of Deacon Formation for the Diocese of Amarillo.