Tenebrae Scheduled Sunday, April 5

Amarillo—St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 4100 South Coulter will conduct a
Tenebrae Service Sunday, April 5 (Palm Sunday) at 7:30pm.
The event is open to the public and free of charge.
“The word
Tenebrae comes from the Latin word for
darkness or
shadows,” said Father Victor Hugo Andrade, parochial vicar at St. Thomas, who is coordinating the evening with Jim Gardner and Mykel Byersmith in the parish’s Music Department. “In another age, monks chanted the ancient psalms and lamentations in the darkness of the night or the very early morning. These early offices (Matins and Lauds) of the Sacred Triduum began to be anticipated the evenings before Thursday and Friday of Holy Week.
“In modern liturgical practice, and because of pastoral circumstances, our first
Tenebrae service will be sung on the evening of Palm Sunday.”
A feature of this service is the fact that as the chants and readings progress, candles are gradually extinguished, according to Father Andrade.
“Here, in the darkened church, we will extinguish all the lights until only one candle remains,” Father Andrade said. “For a brief time—for the length of the Lord's Prayer—we remain in darkness, meditating on the mystery of Christ's death and the apparent victory of darkness and evil in our lives, only to be startled by a loud noise (strepitus) symbolizing the earthquake at the time of the resurrection. The candle then reappears and by its light we pray and leave quietly, anticipating the events to unfold in the Sacred Triduum (Holy Thursday, Good Friday and the Easter Vigil). The atmosphere of this service is monastic and it invites your participation and quiet reflection. Music and text are designed to speak symbolically of our lives identified in the death and resurrection of Jesus. This is indeed a very powerful experience.
“St. Thomas the Apostle Parish is blessed to have such a wonderful choir and I can guarantee you that it will be a great experience for those who attend our first
Tenebrae Service and for those who will be participating in one way or another in this event.”
For additional information, please call the parish office at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 358-2461.