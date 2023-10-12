Tenth Annual Drive-Through Dinner In Pampa

Pampa—Polish Sausage with all the trimmings tops the menu for the tenth annual Drive-Through Polish Sausage Dinner, which will be served Sunday, Nov. 5 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Columbus Home Association, formerly the Knights of Columbus Hall at 318 North Cuyler.
Advance tickets are $12.00 each and $15.00 at the pick-up window the day of the meal. Tickets can be purchased from any member of Council #2767 or at the St. Vincent de Paul parish office during regular business hours at 810 West 23rd.
“This meal is drive-through only,” said Will Weiman, Grand Knight of Council #2767. “We will not serve this meal in our Council Hall. We encourage folks to drive-through and purchase our outstanding polish sausage dinner with all the trimmings and enjoy their meal at home with their families.”
For additional details about the dinner, contact Weiman at 806-202-2003 or Dr. Jack Albracht at 806-663-1950.