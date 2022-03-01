The Custom Of Giving-Up Something During Lent

Editor’s Note: The following appears on page 18 in the Sunday, March 6 issue of The West Texas Catholic.
Two weeks ago in a reading from the First Book of Samuel, David had the opportunity to harm King Saul, with whom he disagreed; however, he chose the higher ground and would not do so. He simply acknowledged “I cannot harm the Lord’s anointed.” (1 Sam. 16:23) Brothers and Sisters in Christ, through Baptism, we are all “the Lord’s anointed!”
Instead of “giving up” coffee, a soft drink, sweets or a hard drink that only affects our body, let us consider doing something positive that actually will affect our Spiritual Life and brings us closer to Jesus. Could we instead, focus totally on Jesus and His Gospel? Could we ask the Holy Spirit to help us see the good in each of our anointed brothers and sisters!
On that same Sunday, St. Luke had Jesus refine this.
“Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray ffor those who mistreat you. Be merciful as your Father is merciful. Stop judging and you will not be judged. Forgive and you will be forgiven.” (Lk 6:27-38)
This will draw all of closer to Jesus, who is the only Truth, and to His Gospel, which reveals His Truth. In turn this truth enlightens us to be like Jesus. His truth also leads to the Joy of life and gives Hope to the world!
During this Lent, bring this light of Christ to the world. You can do this! In St. Paul’s encounter with Jesus on the way to Damascus, the Lord tells Paul, “My Grace is enough for you, for in weakness power reaches perfection. (2 Cor. 12:8-10)
As you read on page 1 in this issue of The West Texas Catholic, Pope Francis encourages us to do good unto others this Lent and to ditch our digital addictions. To reiterate his point:
"Lent is a propitious time to resist these temptations and to cultivate instead a more integral form of human communication made up of 'authentic encounters’—face-to-face and in person.”
Bishop Patrick J. Zurek is the eighth Bishop of Amarillo.