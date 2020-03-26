The Domestic Church/La Iglesia Domestica

It is also a time in which you can manifest to each other in the family what you are called to be by your baptism…the Domestic Church. What a time to pray together and even learn more about your faith now. Since we have no public Masses scheduled until the danger of the virus is over, what a wonderful time to pray together as a family.
Go to our Diocesan website. There you will find the Prayers of the Mass. Gather together and pray the Penance Rite (I confess to almighty God and to you, my brothers and sisters…). Then you will find the Readings for the Mass of the day; read them. Talk about them to each other. Pray for your needs, the needs of others and for an end to this virus. Say the Our Father and give each other a blessing. Say the Rosary. Pray the Stations of the Cross.
Extracto de la homilía presentada por el Obispo Zurek el cuarto domingo de Cuaresma en la Catedral de Santa María, el sábado 21 de marzo de 2020.
La Iglesia Domestica
Este es un momento en el que se puede manifestar entre los miembros de la familia el llamado bautismal... ser la Iglesia Doméstica. ¡Qué momento para rezar juntos e incluso aprender más sobre su fe! Ya que no tenemos Misas públicas hasta que termine el peligro del virus, este es un momento tan maravilloso para rezar juntos como familia.
Vaya a nuestro sitio web diocesano. Allí encontrará las Oraciones de la Misa. Reúnanse como familia y recen el Rito de la Penitencia (Yo confieso ante Dios todopoderoso y ante ustedes hermanos…). Luego encontrará las lecturas para la Misa del día; léanlas. Conversen sobre estas el uno con el otro. Oren por sus necesidades, las necesidades de los demás y por la desaparición de este virus. Juntos oren el Padre Nuestro y dense una bendición mutua. Recen el rosario. Recen el Vía Crucis.