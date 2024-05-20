Amarillo—There’s still time to sign up for The One Summer Conference, Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 2100 North Spring.
“Sometimes we need to recharge our spiritual batteries,” said Sister Elizabeth Ann Dockery, DLJC, executive director at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center. "The One Summer Conference is your opportunity to do that and much more. With inspirational speakers in the line-up, Catholic vendors for some shopping, wonderful food by Chef Jason Haschke, praise and worship along with Mass and Adoration, you are sure to walk away blessed and refreshed.
“No matter where we are on our spiritual journey, we still fall, we still experience fear and we lose sight of the goal. Our trust in the Lord gets tested. Join us to find out ways to conquer these battles and rise to greater heights.”
Guest speakers include: • Sister Stella Maris Hamann, DLJC, who will present a talk on The Lost One; • Meganne Walsh, who will speak on the subject Fear Not Little One; • Father Taylor Elzner, whose presentation is entitled One Word; • Sister Juana Teresa Chung, DLJC, who will present a talk on One Prayer; and, • Roman Asbill, who will speak on the subject One Goal. The One Summer Conference begins at 7:00pm on June 14 and resumes at 9:00am on June 15. Cost of the conference, which includes lunch, are $40 for adults and $20 for those 25 and younger.
To sign up for The One Summer Conference or for more details, please call the BDRC at 806-383-1811.