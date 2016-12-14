The Trinity Course To Be Offered In February And March

“The mystery of the Most Holy Trinity is the central mystery of Christian Faith and life.” “…one of the ‘mysteries that are hidden in God, which can never be known unless they are revealed by God.’”

—CCC 234 and 237



Amarillo—The first of seven scheduled opportunities to take the course on The Trinity, The Community of God/La Santísima Trinidad, Comunidad en Dios will be offered Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, coordinator of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation.



While catechists in the Diocese of Amarillo are encouraged to take advantage of this on-going Faith Formation opportunity, the course is open to any and all wishing to attend, which are being offered throughout the Diocese of Amarillo in February and March.



All presentations will be taught from 9:30am to 12:30pm, according to Sister María Elena.



The Trinity course is the final of eight segments in a series of courses for the Faith Formation Basic Certification, which began its second go-round in the Fall of 2013 with Introduction to the Scriptures, followed by Prayer—The Four Types of Prayer; Morality; the Sacraments of Initiation; Sacraments of Healing; Ministry of Catechesis; and, The Liturgy/La Liturgia, which was offered last fall. Of the seven presentations offered this winter, three will be in Spanish.



The schedule for The Trinity, The Community of God/La Santísima Trinidad, Comunidad en Dios are:

• Saturday, Feb. 4, in English and Spanish for the East Deanery at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 810 West 23rd Street in Pampa. Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND will present the course in English, while Father Francisco Perez, JCL, pastor at St. Vincent de Paul Church, will present the course in Spanish;

• Saturday, Feb. 25, in English for the South Deanery at San Jose Church, 735 Brevard in Hereford. The facilitator will be Father Tony Neusch, pastor at St. Anthony’s Church, Hereford;

• Saturday, March 4, in English and Spanish for the Central Deanery at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington, Amarillo. Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, will instruct the course in English while Father Jose Ricardo “Richard” Zanetti, JCL, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger, will be the Spanish instructor; and,

• Saturday, March 25, in English and Spanish for the North Deanery at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 900 Bruce, Dumas. Sister Marie André Miszewski, SSND, will facilitate the course in English and diocesan Seminarian Victor Andrade will facilitate the course in Spanish.



“There is no charge for this course,” said Sister María Elena. “All catechists in the Diocese of Amarillo who need this segment are expected to attend. We want to particularly encourage catechists who need this one segment to complete their basic certification to attend.”



For more information, please contact your parish DRE or Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, coordinator of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243, ext. 113.



Curso La Santísima Trinidad, Comunidad en Dios, será en Febrero y Marzo



“El misterio de la Santísima Trinidad es el misterio central de la Fe y de la vida cristiana. –CIC 234 …uno de los ‘misterios escondidos en Dios, que no pueden ser conocidos si no son revelados desde lo alto’”. –CIC 237



Amarillo—Se ofrecerán siete oportunidades para tomar el curso The Trinity, The Community of God/La Santísima Trinidad, Comunidad en Dios, la primera será el sábado 4 de febrero, informó la Hermana María Elena Ferrer, SSND, coordinadora de la Oficina Diocesana de Formación en la Fe.



Animamos a los catequistas de la Diócesis de Amarillo a lograr esta oportunidad de continuar su Formación en la Fe; pero el curso se ofrecerá por toda la Diócesis de Amarillo en febrero y marzo y está disponible para todos los fieles.



Todas las presentaciones serán de 9:30am a 12:30pm, informó la Hna. María Elena.



El curso La Trinidad es el final de ocho cursos para la Certificación Básica de Formación en la Fe, que se inició por segunda vez en el otoño del año 2013 con la Introducción a las Sagradas Escrituras, y en seguida La Oración; La Moralidad; Los Sacramentos de Iniciación; Los Sacramentos de Sanación; El Ministerio de Catequesis y La Liturgia. Este último se ofreció en el otoño pasado. De siete sesiones que habrá durante el invierno, tres serán en español.

Este será el horario de las sesiones de The Trinity, The Community of God/La Santísima Trinidad, Comunidad en Dios:



• Sábado, Feb. 4, en español e inglés para el Decanato Este en la Iglesia de San Vicente de Paúl, calle 23 #810 Oeste en Pampa. La Hna. María Elena Ferrer, SSND presentará el curso en inglés y el Padre Francisco Pérez, JCL, pastor de la Iglesia San Vicente de Paúl, presentará el curso en español;

• Sábado, Feb. 25, en inglés para el Decanato Sur en la Iglesia San José, calle Brevard 735 en Hereford. El Padre Tony Neusch, pastor de la Iglesia Saint Anthony, facilitará la sesión;

• Sábado, Mar. 4, en español e inglés para el Decanato Central en la Catedral Santa María, calle Washington 1200, en Amarillo. Hna. María Elena Ferrer, SSND presentará el curso en inglés y el Padre José Ricardo “Richard” Zanetti, JCL, pastor de la Iglesia San Juan Evangelista en Borger, será el instructor en español;

• Sábado, Mar. 25, en español e inglés para el Decanato Norte en la Iglesia de San Pedro y San Pablo, calle Bruce 900 en Dumas. Hna. Marie André Miszewski, SSND, facilitará el curso en inglés y Víctor Andrade, seminarista diocesano facilitará el curso en español.



“No se cobra por tomar este curso”, dijo la Hna. María Elena. “Todo catequista en la Diócesis de Amarillo que aún necesita esta clase debiera asistir. Animamos en especial a todos los catequistas que necesitan este segmento para completar su certificado básico. Les pedimos a los participantes que traigan su Biblia, cuaderno y pluma; tomen este curso en la fecha que les conviene y vengan a recibir su certificado de asistencia”.



Para más información hable con su director(a) parroquial de Formación en la Fe o con la Hna. María Elena Ferrer, SSND, coordinadora de la Oficina Diocesana de Formación en la Fe en el Centro Pastoral Diocesano, llame 806-383-2243, ext. 113; o visite www.amarillodiocese.org.

