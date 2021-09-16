The West Texas Catholic Interview: Bishop John W. Yanta

West Texas Catholic: When people in the Diocese of Amarillo ask about you, the first thing they want to know about is your health. How is your health these days? Bishop John W. Yanta: “I recently had a bout of pneumonia and spent a week in the hospital. I am still recovering from this. But overall, thanks be to God, I am doing well. All of my other doctor visits and lab reports have been quite well otherwise. I just ask that you all keep me in your prayers.”
WTC: The project that has your attention these days is the Polish Heritage Center in Panna Maria. Please give us an update on the center… Bishop Yanta: “I am proud to announce that the Polish Heritage Center will have its Grand Opening the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24. Many may be interested to know that the Diocese of Amarillo is represented by Sacred Heart Parish of White Deer. Sacred Heart Parish is one our core Polish committees that is represented within the Center where their story is preserved and celebrated.”
WTC: Looking back at your tenure as Bishop of Amarillo, what are the accomplishments you are most proud of? Bishop Yanta: “A great joy was to see and witness the deep spirituality of the priests, deacons, religious men and religious woman living the Gospel values—many saintly and holy witnesses. I am grateful that Almighty God gave me to serve Him as shepherd of the Diocese of Amarillo.”
WTC: You’ve been a priest for 65 years. What advice do you have for young men who are discerning a vocation to the priesthood and what advice would you have for parents who might be encouraging their sons to seek a vocation to the priesthood? Bishop Yanta: “I think my answer to both the men who are discerning a vocational call and to his parents are the same: do not presume whom God calls, He calls all! Be supportive, be prayerful, look for the gift that God is calling on to benefit his Church. This includes those called to the Diaconate and those men and women called to religious life!”