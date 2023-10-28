Thematic Retreat In Perryton Saturday, Nov. 18

Amarillo—The first of three Thematic Retreats scheduled so far this school year will be offered Saturday, Nov. 18 at Immaculate Conception Church, Perryton.
This retreat is for students in seventh through twelfth grades in the North Deanery. Cost is $35 in advance and $45 at the door. The registration fee includes registration, a retreat t-shirt, two meals and supplies.
The other retreats that has been booked so far are Saturday, Dec. 2 at St. John Nepomucene Church, Hart, for the South Deanery and Saturday, March 9 for the East Deanery at St. Mary’s Church, Wheeler.
The theme of the retreats is Heaven Meets Earth.
To learn more about youth activities and thematic retreats in the Diocese of Amarillo, please go to the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org. Go to the Ministries header and click Youth Ministry. Once on the Youth Ministry page, look for the submenu’s for Deanery Youth Activities and/or Deanery Retreats. For additional information on hosting a retreat, please contact Oscar Guzman at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243 ext. 118; via text at 806-670-5278; or via email, [email protected].