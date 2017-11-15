Thematic Retreats Schedule Announced

Amarillo—Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Spearman, will host the first Thematic Retreat of the 2017-18 school year Saturday, Dec. 30.



The retreat is the first of four that will be offered through March in the Diocese of Amarillo. This year’s retreat is recommended for those teens that are in their first year of Confirmation preparations as well as those in their second year that missed their own parish retreat, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.



The theme of the Thematic Retreats this year is focused on Messengers, from the First Letter of Paul to the Corinthians, 1 Cor 1:18, “The message of the cross is complete absurdity to those who are headed for ruin, but to us who are experiencing salvation it is the power of God.”



“The main goal for these Thematic Retreats is for us to understand that all of us are called to Messengers of the Cross,” said Guzman. “We need to understand that it is an honor to carry our cross, and to carry it daily. We should know that we are capable of being messengers in the midst of our life struggles. Each of us has been given gifts, talents and a purpose to bring others to Christ.”



The Thematic Retreats will have three talks that will bring fulfillment the main goal, added Guzman, who offers this synopsis of the talks:

• Take Up His Cross (Mark 8:34-37)

This talk is designed for us to listen to what God is asking of each one of us in order to have life. We must deny ourselves, take up His Cross and follow Him. We are already messengers of something; we need to focus on being messengers of Christ. We all have beautiful gifts and talents to share with the Church.”



• The Power of the Cross (1 Corinthians 1:18)

The second talk is for us to understand that most people might look at Catholic Christians as fools, but it is through the Cross that we have life. We’ll be looking at the Sign of the Cross that shows us the willingness to follow Jesus and our joy at being part of His family. It is a pledge of our unity with Christ and His Church and His saving love for us—the Paschal Mystery.



• Messengers of the Cross (Luke 10:1-12, 17-20)

The third talk is for us to ponder our baptismal calling and to ask God through the Holy Spirit to teach us how to messengers of the Cross at all times. We should know that the next step is to venture out into the world in search for life’s purposes while being messengers of the Cross as we outreach to all people.

Most retreats will begin at 9:30am and be completed by 9:00pm. The day will include Mass, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Praise and Worship, numerous activities and games.



“We are in need of a host parish for a Thematic Retreat in the Central Deanery,” Guzman said. “Once a host parish is named, that information will be disseminated in The West Texas Catholic and on our diocesan website, www.amarillodiocese.org/retreat-dates.”



Cost of the Spearman Thematic Retreat is $25 and is open to students in the sixth to twelfth grades. Other dates and locations for Thematic Retreats in the 2017-18 school year are:

• Saturday, Feb. 24, San Jose Church, Hereford; and,

• Saturday, March 3, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Pampa.



For additional information, contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118.

