Thematic Retreats Scheduled

Amarillo—Three Thematic Retreats will take place in the Diocese of Amarillo in 2020, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.
The next retreat is set for
Saturday, Feb. 8 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at 411 Ware in Groom.
“The theme of this year’s retreats is
reNEWed, based on Romans 12:1-2,” said Guzman. “The main goal for these retreats is for our young people to grasp that Jesus is inviting all of us into a deeper relationship with Him through the renewing of our mind.
“The young people should be able to see their life journey through the point of view of a Lenten experience. It is a call to remember our mortality and fragility (humanity) and cling to God’s grace and mercy (our spirituality).”
The retreat will consist of three talks to help accomplish this goal, according to Guzman, who offered this synopsis of the talks:
•
Who am I—Our Life Story, His Story Matthew 16:13-20
The goal of the first talk is for the young people to begin at the beginning—our story. Prayer is about our relationship with God. We will begin to grow in this relationship with God, in the midst of our everyday lives, by simply reflecting upon our own story. It is about how we are called to remember our mortality and cling to God’s grace and mercy. What is most important, however, is that we begin by understanding who we are in Jesus and the question of “Who do you say I am?” as it becomes the background for the rest of the retreat.
•
reNEWed Romans 12:1-2
The goal of the talk is for the teens to understand that through prayer (relationship with God), almsgiving (relationship with neighbor) and fasting (self-discipline and dependence on God) we can renew our minds to discern the will of God, what is good and pleasing and perfect.
•
Fearless John 10:10
The goal is for the young people to understand that Jesus Christ was tempted in the desert and we will also be tempted but knowing that we have victory because of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Our adventure and purpose come from within our kingship that comes from Jesus. We must be fearless!
Most retreats will begin at 9:30am and be completed by 9:00pm. The day will include Mass, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Praise and Worship, numerous activities and games.
Other dates for reNEWed Thematic Retreats include:
•
Saturday, Feb. 22, Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia; and,
•
Saturday, April 4, St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo.
For additional information, contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118. Or go online to www.amarillodiocese.org/renewed-deanery-retreats