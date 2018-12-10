Thematic Retreats Scheduled In 2019

Amarillo—Immaculate Conception Church in Dimmitt will host the second of four Thematic Retreats in the Diocese of Amarillo in 2019, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.



The retreat will be offered on Saturday, Feb. 16.



This year’s retreat is recommended for those teens that are in their first year of Confirmation preparations as well as those in their second year that missed their own parish retreat, according to Guzman.



“The theme of our Thematic Retreats is Spirit of Fire, from Acts 2:38,” said Guzman.

“The main goal is for the young people to grasp that Jesus is inviting us into a deeper relationship with Him through the Holy Spirit. He is offering to give us a greater measure of His Holy Spirit, which will equip us with graces to love Him more intimately. Young people need to realize the love experiences of the Holy Spirit needs to be shared with others.”



The Thematic Retreats will have three talks that will bring fulfillment to the main goal, added Guzman, who offers this synopsis of the talks:



• Encounter (Acts 2:1-4)

The goal of the first talk is for the young people to understand that the Holy Spirit is already working in them through their baptism. We want them to learn and start recognizing the daily encounter with the Holy Spirit in their daily lives as they pray and live the sacraments.



• Empowered (Mark 16:15-20)

The goal of the talk is for the teens to understand that the Gift of the Holy Spirit is to empower us to help the body of Christ grow as one Holy Catholic Church through knowing, being and doing. The young people would focus on the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit from Isaiah 11:1-2, but also the charisms.



• Spirit of Fire (Acts 2:38-39)

The goal is for the young people to tend the fire of God’s love within, in order to continue the earthly pilgrimage. God speaks to us about His love, calling it a fire, and the Church speaks of that fire coming into our lives through Baptism. The second portion of the talk is for them to be reminded of the purposes of the Holy Spirit in each baptized individual for the good of the Church.



Most retreats will begin at 9:30am and be completed by 9:00pm. The day will include Mass, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Praise and Worship, numerous activities and games.



Cost of the Dimmitt Thematic Retreat is $15 and is open to students in the seventh to twelfth grades. Other dates and locations for Thematic Retreats in 2019 include:

• Saturday, March 23, Sacred Heart Church, Canadian; and,

• Saturday, April 6, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Pampa.



For additional information, contact Guzman at 383-2243, ext. 118. Or go online to https://www.amarillodiocese.org/schedule-deanery-retreats.

