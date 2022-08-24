Thematic Retreats Scheduled; Retreats Continue To Be Booked

Amarillo—There is still time to book a Thematic Retreat for the 2022-23 school year, according to Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman.
“We hope that those who have yet to book a retreat will do so at this time,” he said. “We are budgeted for one retreat per deanery, but we can offer two if needed, as long it is in a different cluster.”
The first retreat is scheduled in the South Deanery on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Immaculate Conception Church, 1001 West Halsell in Dimmitt. Cost of the retreat is $35 per person, if registered before Friday, Oct. 21, and $45 per person at the door.
Registration fee includes snacks, three meals, a retreat t-shirt and supplies. This retreat is for students in seventh through twelfth grades.
Other retreats that have been booked include the North Deanery on Saturday, Dec. 3 at St. Joseph’s Church, Stratford; the South Deanery on Saturday, Jan. 14 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Turkey; and, the Central Deanery on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, Amarillo.
The theme of the retreats is Made For Greatness. Costs for these three retreats is $35 per person in advance, or $45 at the door. The retreats will be offered from 9:30am to 9:00pm and most retreats are for students in seventh through twelfth grades.
“We want to remind deanery youth directors that they can book Deanery retreats through other retreat teams, if that is their intention,” Guzman said. “This is a good opportunity to remind our youth directors that the Diocese of Amarillo encourages all four deaneries to host two retreats for its youth, or one per cluster, each school year. Each deanery is welcome to invite a team to assist with the retreat, or put a group together from within its own parish. The Diocesan Youth Office continues to assist parishes that would like to host a deanery retreat with $350 for promotion and general assistance.”
To learn more about youth activities and thematic retreats in the Diocese of Amarillo, please go to the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org. Go to the Ministries header and click Youth Ministry. Once on the Youth Ministry page, look for the submenu’s for Deanery Youth Activities and/or Deanery Retreats. For additional information on hosting a retreat, please contact Oscar Guzman at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243 ext. 118; via text at 806-670-5278; or via email, oguzman@dioama.org.