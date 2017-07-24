Theology Of The Body Training Scheduled

Amarillo—Two days of Theology of the Body Certified Training will take place Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27 at St. Hyacinth Church, 4500 West Hills Trail.
A High School Theology of the Body Training is set for Aug. 26 and a Middle School Theology of the Body Training is scheduled Aug. 27. Check-in time both days is at 8:30am, with training taking place both days from 9:00am to 4:00pm.
“We encourage principals, teachers, Directors of Religious Education (DRE’s), catechists, deacons, youth ministers, campus ministers, parents and anyone who works with preteens and teens to attend these training sessions,” said Stephanie Frausto, director of Respect Life Ministries for the Diocese of Amarillo. “You will learn how to speak Theology of the Body to teens, helping them to know how to live in authentic freedom, love and happiness.”
Registration is $45 before Friday, Aug. 4 and $80 for both sessions. Register online at
www.amarillodiocese.org/bohs. For additional information, please call Frausto at 806-414-1059.