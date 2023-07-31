Thomas Prepares For Hall Of Fame Induction Saturday

For the first time in the nearly 97-year history of the Diocese of Amarillo, a product of this diocese will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as Pampa native Zach Thomas will be the 370th member to be inducted into the Hall of Fame during ceremonies Saturday, Aug. 5 in Canton. The West Texas Catholic caught up with the five-time first team All-Pro and asked him about next month’s honor. This story originally ran in the July 16 issue of The West Texas Catholic.
The West Texas Catholic: This was your fourth year as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Take us back to the day you found out you were being inducted into the Hall of Fame. How important is this validation to you in the wake of your career? Zach Thomas: “I found out I was getting inducted into the Hall of Fame on Jan. 26. I was coming back from lunch with my mom. I was walking up the stairs of my home when I saw Jimmy Johnson in his gold Hall of Fame jacket standing in my living room. It was a shock and surprise for sure. I froze and could barely stand up. That moment is indescribable. To have Jimmy Johnson welcoming me to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as all the people I love stood nearby to witness that moment, I can’t put it into words. Making it into the HOF is a dream come true and I feel honored and blessed to have been selected.”
WTC: Who gets the honor of introducing you in Canton in August? What will be going through your mind as you sit on stage with your fellow Hall of Famers and other peers from your football days? Thomas: “I have chosen Coach Jimmy Johnson to present me to the Hall of Fame. I felt it is most fitting to have the man that gave me my start be the man that gave me my finale. It’s a lot to take in just thinking about sitting on the Hall of Fame stage surrounded by other Hall of Famers, my coaches, teammates, family, friends and fans. I am so grateful to all the wonderful people that have impacted my life on this journey. I pray to be present and able to soak up every minute.”
WTC: So what is Zach Thomas doing these days? Tell us about your family. Where do you live, where do you go to church. Will there be a second-generation football player we’ll hear about in a few years? Thomas: “I am happily married to my beautiful wife, Maritza. We have three children—Christian, Valentina and Sienna. We attend St. Coleman Church in Pompano, Fla. We have three footballers right now. All three of our kids are passionate about soccer. So on most days after school and on the weekends, you can find me being a ‘soccer dad’—cheering on my kids on a soccer field.”
WTC: When we last talked after you were drafted in 1996, we talked about the importance of your Catholic Faith. Twenty-seven years later, talk about your Faith life. How has it changed or grown in all these years? Thomas: “Now that I am older I can truly appreciate the efforts my parents put in getting us to Church and raising us with strong Catholic values. It is such a blessing to have had that foundation laid early on and my parents set great examples for how I try to raise our children. Faith is a beautiful gift from God and our Faith brings so much peace to my life and family.”
WTC: The last word in the conversation belongs to you. Anything else you would like to add? Thomas: “Thank you to Jesus Christ my Lord and Savior, the Diocese of Amarillo, St. Vincent de Paul Church in Pampa, Father Emmanuel Afunugo, Monsignor Joe Bixenmann, Bishop John W. Yanta, the Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ at Prayer Town and all the great people in the Texas Panhandle that my parents had praying for me all these years. It took a big team to keep me healthy and on God’s path and I thank you all for being a part of that!! God bless you all. Thank you.”
Photo of Zach Thomas courtesy of the Miami Dolphins.