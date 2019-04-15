Tickets Available For May 3 Bishop’s Gala

Amarillo—Seating is limited and ticket sales have been brisk for the seventh Bishop’s Gala, taking place Friday, May 3 at Amarillo Country Club, 4800 Bushland Blvd.
Activities begin at 6:30pm with cocktails and light hors d’ oeuvres, followed by dinner, open bar and a silent and live auction. The evening will also include a dance, with music provided by
Insufficient Funds. Some of the live auction items include original artwork by Judy Rogers, jewelry donated by locally owned Goodin’s Jewelry, trips and more.
Tickets for the Gala are $75 per person, with Sponsorships beginning at $2,500 for a table of eight and a full-page ad in the event program, and $1,000 for a table of eight and program recognition.
“All the funds from this year’s Gala will benefit the needs of two of our rural parishes in the southeast portion of the diocese,” said Kim Richard, diocesan Director of Development and Stewardship. “Those parishes are Our Mother of Mercy Church in Wellington and Sacred Heart Church in Memphis.”
According to diocesan records, Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church was established in 1929 in Wellington. This rural parish is home to 45 families and over 40 children are registered in Faith Formation. Back in the day, the sanctuary was once used as a classroom, but it eventually became too noisy and hectic for the teachers and the children to learn properly.
The parish purchased the home directly across the street from the church and converted it to classrooms. Today, its used for Faith Formation classes on Sunday and Wednesday and is also used for parish and finance council meetings. Parish leadership recently learned that the water pipes under the building are rusted and will need to be replaced in order for there to be usable running water. Once repaired, the parish will be able to able to once again host potluck gatherings after Sunday Masses, provide meals on Wednesdays for teenagers and host fundraiser for a possible future parish hall.
The building’s interior also needs repairs and updating for the safety of the children.
Diocesan records show that Sacred Heart Church in Memphis was established in 1959, and parishioners worshiped in an old warehouse in the northeast section of town.
That changed in July 1965, when the second Immaculate Heart of Mary Church building from Groom was transported 50 miles south to Memphis. There are approximately 2,100 inhabitants in Memphis and there are 30 families who call Sacred Heart their church home on Sunday mornings.
One of the features of Sacred Heart Church is the original stained glass windows from the 1913 Groom church. The windows are in need of repairs to help the parish become more energy efficient. New caulking is desperately needed around these windows as well. New storm windows are needed to protect these historical windows from the weather extremes of our area.
The parish also needs updated ductwork and better insulation between the sanctuary and the parish hall, which are former Air Force barracks from Altus, Okla.
“Father Nicholas Gerber is pastor at these two parishes,” said Richard. “He is excited about this year’s Gala and your attendance will help make these two projects a reality.”
Checks for tickets and sponsorship tables should be made payable to “Bishops Gala” and mailed to PO Box 5644, Amarillo, TX 79117-5644. Seating is limited. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.amarillodiocese.org/gala
For ticket information, please contact Kim Richard at the Diocesan Pastoral Center at 383-2243, ext. 130 or via email,
krichard@dioama.org or Sandy Riney at 674-1403 or via email, scriney@suddenlink.net