Tickets Available For Catholic Schools Sweepstakes

San Antonio (CLI)—Tickets are now on sale for the 14th annual Catholic Schools Sweepstakes, sponsored by Catholic Life Insurance.
Three diocesan Catholic Schools are participating in this year’s sweepstakes: • Holy Cross Catholic Academy and St. Joseph School, both in Amarillo; and, • St. Anthony School, Hereford.
Holy Cross and St. Anthony students are selling tickets at this time for the drawing, which will take place in February. St. Joseph students will begin selling tickets next month, according to Catholic Life officials.
Tickets for the sweepstakes are $5.00 each. The Grand Prize in the sweepstakes is the choice of a 2021 Ford F-150 Truck, a 2021 Ford Fusion Sedan or a $20,000 pre-Paid VISA Credit Card. Each participating school is also guaranteed to have a winner of a $1,000 Pre-Paid VISA Credit Card. It is possible to win both the $1,000 VISA Card and the Grand Prize.
“As the school year begins many schools have immediate financial needs. All monies raised through this program go directly and immediately to the school,” said Catholic Life Insurance President J. Michael Belz. “This is our way of helping Catholic schools and giving back to our Faith-based community. We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish thus far for Catholic education.”
Since its beginning, Catholic Schools have raised over $10 million, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the schools. San Antonio-based Catholic Life Insurance provides all the prizes, marketing material and printing. Proceeds raised by the participating schools can be used in the manner they choose. Examples include the purchase of computer equipment, textbooks, necessary school repairs and tuition assistance.
For additional information or to purchase a ticket, please call Holy Cross Catholic Academy at 355-9637; or, St. Anthony School at 364-1952.