Tickets Available For Catholic Student Center Fundraiser

Amarillo—Tickets continue to be sold for the annual Auction and Steak Dinner to benefit the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University in Canyon. The fundraiser will take place Saturday, Feb. 2 from 6:00pm to midnight at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter.



Tickets are $75 each and, as in years past, must be purchased in advance since no tickets will be sold at the door, according to Father Grant Spinhirne, CSC chaplain and executive director.



“The seventy-five dollar ticket includes a steak dinner, dancing to the music of Young Country, a live and silent auction and a raffle,” he said.



Once again the Student Center is seeking people who are willing to donate a gift basket for the silent auction.



“In the last several years, we have had great participation with our gift baskets,” said Father Spinhirne. “The gift baskets has helped make our annual fundraiser even more special and again this year, we encourage groups, businesses and organizations to donate a gift basket to our fundraiser.”



The annual auction and steak dinner serves as the principal fundraiser for the CSC, according to Father Spinhirne.



“This is the main source of funding for our campus ministries, but it’s also a great opportunity for people to meet the students that they’re supporting and for the students to show their appreciation for all the generosity we have received throughout the year,” he said.



Another highlight of the annual fundraiser is a raffle. Tickets are on sale for a $20.00 donation and can be purchased from any member of the Catholic Student Center.



The top prize is a $2,500 VISA gift card. Second prize is a $1,000 VISA gift card and third prize is a $500 VISA gift card. Fourth prize is a $250 VISA gift card and fifth prize is a $150 VISA gift card.



Tickets can also be purchased during regular business hours at the WTCSC, located at 2610 4th Avenue.



The donations as well as the profit from the event help fund campus ministries at West Texas A&M, Clarendon College and Amarillo College.



“The ministry continues to be very strong at WT and in Clarendon,” said Father Spinhirne, “and we continue to reach out to Amarillo College students as well.”



To purchase a ticket, to donate a gift basket, or to donate items for the silent and live auctions, please contact Betty Aragon at the Catholic Student Center, at 655-4345.



