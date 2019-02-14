Tickets Available For Salt And Pepper Luncheon

Amarillo—Tickets are on sale for the 20
th annual Salt and Pepper Luncheon, taking place Thursday, March 21 from 11:30am to 1:00pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
Elia Moreno, local author and poverty prevention activist, will be the keynote speaker.
The annual luncheon, sponsored by Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, will benefit the Catholic Charities Hunger Project. Tickets are now on sale at $25.00 each for the luncheon and table sponsorships are also available, according to Jeff Gulde, CCTXP executive director.
For additional information on the Salt and Pepper Luncheon or to purchase tickets, please contact Gulde at 376-4571 or go to the agency’s website, www.cctxp.org.