Tickets Available For Salt And Pepper Luncheon

Amarillo—The 24th annual Salt and Pepper Luncheon to benefit the InterFaith Hunger Project of Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, is set for Thursday, March 9 at 11:30am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter.
Brady Clark, co-founder and executive director of Square Mile Community Development in Amarillo, will be the keynote speaker, according to Jeff Gulde, CCTXP executive director. Tickets are $35 each for the luncheon and table sponsorships range from $500 to $5,000.
The Salt and Pepper Luncheon began with a discovery made by a volunteer driver.
“Many years ago, a Catholic Charities Hunger Project volunteer driver was delivering food to a homebound elderly widow and discovered she was having salt and pepper soup for lunch,” said Gulde. “With empty cupboards and an empty refrigerator, this resourceful woman boiled water, added salt and pepper and made salt and pepper soup. This harsh reality served as a call to action to work harder in increasing our capacity to serve, and the first Salt and Pepper luncheon was planned.”
A husband, father, consultant, pastor and social entrepreneur, Clark has nearly 25 years of experience in working with multicultural, underserved, high-risk individuals and communities both internationally and here in the United States. As the co-founder and executive director of Square Mile Community Development, he is bringing nonprofits, individuals, faith-based grounds and businesses together to create individualized models of long-term community transformation.
For additional information on the Salt and Pepper Luncheon or to purchase tickets, please contact Gulde at 806-376-4571 or go to the agency’s website, cctxp.org.