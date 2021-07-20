Tickets Available For TREAT Fundraiser

Amarillo—Tickets are available for TREAT, the annual fundraiser for the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, taking place Friday, Sept. 10 from 6:30pm to 9:00pm on the retreat center grounds at 2100 North Spring.
“We invite everyone to join us for a fun evening of great food, incredible jazz music and much needed fellowship,” said BDRC executive director Linda Astuto. “The funds raised this year during TREAT will benefit the kitchen at the retreat center. We have a list of much needed kitchen equipment, including a large repair on our walk-in refrigerator.”
For additional information on sponsorships and donations or to purchase tickets for the event, please call Astuto at 806-383-1811, or go online to bdrc.org/treat. The DeFalco Retreat Center is accepting wine donations for TREAT at this time, according to Astuto.